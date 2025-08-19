Pragg, in unstoppable form this year, is now a career-best world No.3

R. Praggnanandhaa is proving to be unstoppable this year. Last night at the Sinquefield Cup 2025 at St Louis, Missouri in the US, he ended a three-year win drought in classical format against friend and world champion D. Gukesh after only 36 moves to move to world No.3 spot – his best ever with only Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura ahead of him.

Pundits of the game have tried to dissect Pragg’s resurgence in the wake of a dream year by Gukesh in 2024, but many felt it had been simply a positive rub-off of the later’s success. Speaking to Indian Express, veteran Hungarian GM and World Championship challenger Peter Leko said: ‘’The success of Gukesh also had a very positive effect on Praggnanandhaa. Suddenly, over the last half a year, ever since Wijk aan Zee (Tata Steel Masters 2025)… Praggnanandhaa has been unstoppable. I believe it’s very much connected to the fact that Gukesh had been so incredibly successful the year before.

‘’It’s as if Pragg says: ‘Wait a second, if Gukesh can do it, I can do it as well,’” Leko added. Pragg’s sensational win also levelled the head-to-head score between the two with both now having four classical wins apiece.