Ranji final: Underdogs to trailblazers, J&K warriors inspire new era in Indian cricket

The Jammu & Kashmir cricket team has scripted a remarkable chapter by reaching the Ranji Trophy final for the very first time. In an action-packed semi-final on 18 February, they defeated two-time champions Bengal by six wickets to achieve this unprecedented feat.

This win has not only ignited immense pride across the region but has also captured the imagination of cricket enthusiasts nationwide, inspiring countless underdog teams that dream of similar glory.

Jammu and Kashmir first participated in the Ranji Trophy in the 1959–60 season and since then it has not been considered a strong contender. The campaign this time was marked by resilience, grit and an unwavering team spirit.

Overcoming harsh weather conditions, limited infrastructure and fierce competition from traditional powerhouses, the team showcased exceptional talent and determination. Their journey saw thrilling victories against seasoned teams, including a memorable win against Mumbai — a dominant force in Indian domestic cricket.

Captain Parvez Rasool, whose leadership was pivotal, expressed his joy and humility, saying, “This final berth is not just for us but for everyone in Jammu & Kashmir who has believed in our potential. We have fought every match with heart and hope. Today, we stand tall, proving that passion and perseverance can break all barriers.”

The team’s young stars, such as opener Abdul Samad and spinner Rasikh Salam, showed remarkable composure under pressure. Samad reflected on the team’s journey: “From being doubted to making history, this run has been incredible. We want to inspire every young cricketer back home to chase their dreams, no matter the obstacles.”