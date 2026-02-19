Ranji final: Underdogs to trailblazers, J&K warriors inspire new era in Indian cricket
Celebrating their first-ever final, Jammu & Kashmir cricket team shows when determination meets talent, historic moments are born
The Jammu & Kashmir cricket team has scripted a remarkable chapter by reaching the Ranji Trophy final for the very first time. In an action-packed semi-final on 18 February, they defeated two-time champions Bengal by six wickets to achieve this unprecedented feat.
This win has not only ignited immense pride across the region but has also captured the imagination of cricket enthusiasts nationwide, inspiring countless underdog teams that dream of similar glory.
Jammu and Kashmir first participated in the Ranji Trophy in the 1959–60 season and since then it has not been considered a strong contender. The campaign this time was marked by resilience, grit and an unwavering team spirit.
Overcoming harsh weather conditions, limited infrastructure and fierce competition from traditional powerhouses, the team showcased exceptional talent and determination. Their journey saw thrilling victories against seasoned teams, including a memorable win against Mumbai — a dominant force in Indian domestic cricket.
Captain Parvez Rasool, whose leadership was pivotal, expressed his joy and humility, saying, “This final berth is not just for us but for everyone in Jammu & Kashmir who has believed in our potential. We have fought every match with heart and hope. Today, we stand tall, proving that passion and perseverance can break all barriers.”
The team’s young stars, such as opener Abdul Samad and spinner Rasikh Salam, showed remarkable composure under pressure. Samad reflected on the team’s journey: “From being doubted to making history, this run has been incredible. We want to inspire every young cricketer back home to chase their dreams, no matter the obstacles.”
Jammu & Kashmir’s rise echoes some legendary underdog stories in Ranji Trophy history. One such instance is Vidarbha’s back-to-back Ranji titles in 2018 and 2019. Long considered an underdog from central India, Vidarbha used strong team cohesion and skill development to shock the cricketing world. Their captain Faiz Fazal highlighted the importance of belief: “When you trust your team and keep working hard, no mountain is too high.”
Similarly, teams like Rajasthan, which clinched the Ranji title consecutively in 2010 and 2011, demonstrated how determination and strategic planning can topple traditional giants.
In the 2021–22 season, Madhya Pradesh defeated 41-time champions Mumbai in the final in Bengaluru to win the Ranji Trophy for the first time. It had last won the trophy 69 years back when it was known as Holkar state.
These stories, now joined by Jammu & Kashmir, enrich the Ranji Trophy’s legacy as a tournament where talent from every corner of India can shine. As the Jammu & Kashmir team prepares for the final, the cricket fraternity awaits with bated breath. Their success is not just a sporting achievement but a beacon of hope, unity, and the spirit of Indian cricket flourishing in every region.
Irrespective of the final result, their journey has already won the hearts and paved the way for future generations.
