Ravi Ashwin @500: India’s go-to cricketer for all seasons

Love him or hate him, but you can’t keep Ravichandran Ashwin down. The senior off-spinner has had his share of critics for not being as successful abroad — or his radical thinking over the years — but those present in Rajkot on Friday, 16 February, must have been unanimous that nobody deserved the 500-wicket landmark in less than 100 Tests more than him.

The sense of anticipation was there all along in the previous Test at Vizag, where he was stranded on 499 wickets on the fourth day when India completed a 106-run win to bounce back in the series.

The wait finally ended when skipper Rohit Sharma brought him on after tea on the second day to provide a breakthrough as openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley started their reply on the front foot and like so many occasions over the years, Ashwin responded by luring the later to go for a sweep and getting caught by Rajat Patidar at short fine leg.

At 37 years, the thinking man’s cricketer was the second fastest to reach the landmark after Muttiah Muralitharan (98 Tests) and ahead of Anil Kumble — the highest wicket-taker for India with 619 wickets or the master Shane Warne. What’s more, he is only the ninth bowler to reach this awe-inspiring number — which is certainly a tribute to his longevity, perseverance, cricket sense and the heart to experiment with his craft.