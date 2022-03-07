Real Madrid move eight points clear, VAR helps Barca to controversial win

Real Madrid ended the 27th round of games in La Liga with an eight-point lead over second-placed Sevilla after beating Real Sociedad 4-1, while Sevilla were held away to Alaves.



Real Madrid warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain with an easy win despite falling behind to Mikel Oyarzabal's 10th-minute penalty. That was Real Sociedad's only shot in the game as Real Madrid controlled the ball and turned the game around in five minutes before half-time, with Eduardo Camavinga's 30-yard shot and an impressive finish from Luka Modric.



Karim Benzema's 76th-minute penalty made it 3-1 and Marco Asensio added a fourth three minutes later to secure an easy win.



Sevilla, meanwhile, failed to create enough chances to win away to struggling Alaves in a goalless draw that helps neither side, Xinhua reports. FC Barcelona move third after they came back from a goal down away to Elche to claim a 2-1 win that was accompanied by plenty of controversy.



Fidel put Elche ahead on the stroke of half-time and the home side deserved their lead after an impressive first 45 minutes. Barca substitute Ferran Torres equalised from close range just before the hour mark, however, as Elche began to sit deeper to defend their advantage.