Retain Axar or bring in Chahal; India's dilemma for England test

Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, till recently a regular in the playing eleven, has not figured in any of the five league games.

Dravid did not rule out Chahal's inclusion when asked whether the Haryana leggie had any chance of figuring in the eleven at the Adeaide Oval on November 10 against England.

"We'll have to go there and see. I watched some of the games today and I know the tracks were slow and they gripped and they turned a bit. We might be playing on a completely new strip in Adelaide, and the strip we played with against Bangladesh, to be honest, did not spin. It was, again, a different kind of wicket, and it was played at Adelaide, as well," Dravid said at the post Zimbabwe match media conference.

"I think I can't sit here now just after a game and predict what's going to happen there. We'll have a couple of days. We'll go and have a look at that wicket and see what we think it might do. Of course, if it's slow we'll play according to those situations. If we think it might play differently, then we'll have to put up a squad to match that.

"Like I said earlier, I think we have a completely open mind about everyone in our 15. Anybody that we need to pick will actually not make us a weaker squad," he elaborated.