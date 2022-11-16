Roadmap for 2024 T20 World Cup starts now, a lot of people will get enough chances: Pandya

Stand-in T20I skipper Hardik Pandya on Wednesday said the road map for 2024 T20 World Cup starts now, adding that going forward a lot of players will be given chances to stake their claim in the side.

India's 2022 T20 World Cup hopes ended with a 10-wicket defeat against eventual champions England in the semifinals.

Pandya, who will be leading India in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting Friday, said the team needs to overcome their World Cup failure.

"Yes, we all know there is disappointment of the World Cup but we are professionals and we need to cope with it. How we cope with our success and our failures and move forward and look forward to getting better rectify our mistakes," Pandya told reporters.