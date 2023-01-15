Ronaldo Helps Riyadh Secure an Edge

Saudi Arabia isn’t wasting time to milk soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to the kingdom. Neither are others in the Gulf eager to join the bandwagon. Playing for nine-time Saudi league champion Al Nassr FC for $211 million over 2.5 years, Ronaldo appears happy to do the Saudis’ bidding.

He was welcomed by fireworks and deafening roars in the club’s packed, 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park or King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Ronaldo’s value to the kingdom goes beyond putting Saudi soccer on the world map. The player is likely to boost Saudi efforts to replace Qatar, last month’s World Cup host, and the United Arab Emirates, as the go-to-sports hub in the Gulf.

The Saudi push is part of the broader positioning of the kingdom as the region’s centre of gravity for anything and everything in competition with the smaller Gulf states that have a first-starter advantage but lack market size and geographic depth as well as suffer from greater demographic deficits than the kingdom. Moreover, sport is a pillar of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s ‘vision 2030’ plan to diversify the economy and reduce its dependence on oil exports.