SA v IND: This ODI series has been a "good eye-opener" for us, says Dravid

"It is nice to have people like him and Shardul Thakur as well, who we have seen in the last couple of games, contribute with the bat as well. So, obviously, the more and more players like this who can contribute lower down certainly makes a big difference and gives us more options. So, certainly, we would like to give Deepak more games along with Shardul and a lot of other people who can step up in the course of next year or so and give us depth in the side," he added.



The head coach also admitted that the side missed the likes of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, who give much-needed all-round options to the side.



"If you are honest, some of the guys who really help us balance the side and give all-round options at 6, 7, and 8 are not here available for selection. When they come back, they will probably give us a little more depth which allows us to play in a certain different style," said Dravid.