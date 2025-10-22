SA warm-ups: Why is Sarfaraz out in the cold after promising 2024 debut?

The selectors’ snub to Sarfaraz Khan for the India A squad to face touring South Africa for two warm-up matches has triggered the old debate — what more will the Mumbai batter have to do to stay in the reckoning for the Test squad? The squads were announced by the BCCI on Tuesday with Rishabh Pant as captain, and both matches will be played at the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru from 30 October.

A look at the squads show that the usual suspects when it comes to the Test team middle-order are present in full strength — Sai Sudarshan, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar and Ruturaj Gaikwad in either or both the matches. Even Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz’s teammate in Mumbai and the Under-19 India captain, has got a look-in in the first game, though he is unlikely to figure in the playing XI.

Sarfaraz, who captured the imagination of Indian fans with a half century on debut against England last year, and garnered 371 runs from six Tests at home (with a highest of 150 against the Kiwis and three 50s), suddenly seems to be a forgotten man. He was part of the squad for the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a passenger, and fell off the radar thereafter.