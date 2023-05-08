Sachin makes winning start on World Championships debut

Indian boxer Sachin Siwach (54kg) made a winning start to his maiden World Championships campaign, dispatching Serghei Novac of Moldova with a facile victory in Tashkent on Monday.

The former World Youth champion showcased his technical prowess to register a 5-0 unanimous decision win and cruise to the bantam weight pre-quarterfinals.

Sachin took charge of the proceedings from the word go as he relentlessly attacked Novac in the round of 32 bout.