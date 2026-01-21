Saina Nehwal: A dignified exit which deserves more noise than it created

Saina Nehwal's quiet admission of her retirement on social media on Tuesday reflected in a way the transient nature of an athlete’s life. It’s been nearly two years that the gamechanger of women’s badminton in India played her last competitive tournament — the Singapore Open in 2023 — before slipping into the wings as a degenerative knee made it impossible to carry on at the international level.

It was a given in badminton circles, as her former personal coach Vimal Kumar admitted to this writer sometime back, that it would be tough for her to attain the level she was once used to. “I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it,” the 35-year-old told fellow Olympian Gagan Narang during his podcast House of Glory, and it went viral. Yes, she was out of action for all practical purposes but then, one felt her curtain call deserved much more than it received.

A personal call on her part to avoid any spectacle, which would albeit have been an emotional one, more so in the current context when a lot of her personal life came under the media glare. In July 2025, Saina once again took to social media to announce her separation with Parupalli Kashyap, a former international-turned-coach whom she married with much fanfare in 2018. However, there was some heartening news a couple of months down the line when she announced that they were together again to ‘make it work’, and social media mercifully left the couple to themselves.