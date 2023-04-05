Saina Nehwal makes first round exit from Orleans Masters

Manjunath will play Taipei's Yu Jen, who was lucky to progress after fifth seed Rasmus Gemke retired in the second game after pocketing the first.



Rajawat, on the other hand, will be up against top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.



Nishimoto prevailed over Taipei's Chia Hao Lee 21-18, 21-11.



Tanya eked out a 21-17 21-18 win over Leonice Huet of France in the women's singles while Aakarshi fought from a game down to beat Japan's Natsuki Nidaira 8-21 21-13 8-21.



Tasnim Mir went down fighting to Germany's Yvonne Li 22-20 13-21 5-21.



B Sai Praneeth and will open his men's singles campaign against Malaysia's Jun Hao Leong later in the day.



Ashmita Chaliha and the two mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor will also be in action later on Wednesday.