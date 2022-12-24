Sam Curran (18.5 Cr), Cameron Green (17.5 Cr), Ben Stokes (16.25 Cr) most expensive in IPL

While Mahendra Singh Dhoni (12 Cr) was retained by Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli (15 Cr) and Ishan Kishan (15.25 Cr) retained by Royal Challengers, Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively, celebrity cricketers from abroad fetched higher bids at the IPL Auction for the year 2023.

Chennai Super Kings paid Rs 16.25 Crore for Ben Stokes, Mumbai Indians paid Rs 17.5 Crores for Green and King’s XI , Punjab paid Rs 18.5 Cr for Samuel Curran, making him the highest paid player in the Indian Premier League in 2023.