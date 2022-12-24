Sam Curran (18.5 Cr), Cameron Green (17.5 Cr), Ben Stokes (16.25 Cr) most expensive in IPL
At the two-day IPL auction that concluded on Friday, as many as 80 players were lapped up by 10 IPL teams at a total cost of Rs 167 Crore
While Mahendra Singh Dhoni (12 Cr) was retained by Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli (15 Cr) and Ishan Kishan (15.25 Cr) retained by Royal Challengers, Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively, celebrity cricketers from abroad fetched higher bids at the IPL Auction for the year 2023.
Chennai Super Kings paid Rs 16.25 Crore for Ben Stokes, Mumbai Indians paid Rs 17.5 Crores for Green and King’s XI , Punjab paid Rs 18.5 Cr for Samuel Curran, making him the highest paid player in the Indian Premier League in 2023.
At the end of the auction, the following are the three most expensive players in each of the 10 teams:
MUMBAI INDIANS: Cameron Green (17.5), Rohit Sharma(16), Ishan Kishan (15.25)
KING’S XI PUNJAB: Sam Curran (18.5), Liam Livingstone (11.5), Kagiso Rabada (9.25)
GUJARAT TITANS: Hardik Pandya (15), Rashid Khan (15), Rahul Teotia (9)
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS: Ben Stokes (16.25), Ravindra Jadeja (16), Deepak Chahar (14)
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE: Virat Kohli (15), Glen Maxwell (11), Harshal Patel (10.75)
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS: Andre Russell (16), Shreyas Iyer (16), Barun Chakraborty (12)
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD: Harry Crock (13.25), Washington Sundar (8.75), Rahul Tripathi (8)
DELHI CAPITAL: Rishabh Pant (16), Akshar Patel (12), Prithvi Shaw (8)
RAJASTHAN ROYALS: Sanju Samson (12), Jose Butler (10), Prasiddha Krishnan (10)
LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS: Lokesh Rahul (17), Nocholas Pooran (16), Mark Staines (10)
Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar found a place in Mumbai Indians which bid Rs 30 lakhs for him.
