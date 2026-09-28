Brazil friendly: Marquinhos greets Kolkata; upbeat Blue Tigers arrive

Brazil will arrive in Kolkata on Thursday, 1 October, ahead of their much-awaited FIFA friendly against India next Saturday, with captain Marquinhos already greeting the city on social media.

India enter the high-profile fixture on the back of a spirited 1-1 draw against 44th-ranked Panama, while coach Khalid Jamil insists his side will respect Brazil without being overawed.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged patience as he rotates his squad and develops younger players.

When Marquinhos, the Brazilian defensive leader, says 'namaskar Kolkata' in an Instagram post from Down Under, one knows the D-day for the much-awaited India-Brazil FIFA friendly on 3 October, is drawing near. The Seleção, who are playing the second friendly of their tour against the Socceroos in Brisbane on Tuesday, will land in Kolkata on Thursday, 1 October.

Members of an upbeat Blue Tigers squad, who played out a spirited 1-1 draw with 44th-ranked Panama in Bengaluru on Friday, arrived on Monday afternoon and were greeted by an enthusiastic media contingent.

For all the criticism the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has faced for going 'overboard' in hosting what is easily one of the most mismatched contests in Indian football history, the fixture promises to be a windfall for Khalid Jamil's men — and for a city that has always worn its love for Brazil on its sleeve.

"We hold them [Brazil] in the highest esteem, but we are not going to be overawed by them," Khalid said in a media interaction.

Carlo Ancelotti, whose Samba Boys came in for some criticism after being held to a 1-1 draw by the Socceroos on 25 September, said on social media that he was aware of the huge admiration his team enjoys in Kolkata.