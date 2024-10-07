Jayasuriya as coach: Cricket Sri Lanka has eye on future  

The announcement of Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya as permanent coach of the men’s national team until the 2026 ICC World Cup on Monday was one of the most heartening pieces of news for the island nation’s cricket in a long time. After dallying with mediocre overseas professionals for far too long, Cricket Sri Lanka have looked inward for an incumbent whose ability to earn respect from the current crop is unquestionable.

The former dasher’s first assignment as head coach will be the forthcoming limited overs matches against West Indies in Dambulla and Pallekele. However, ever since he took over in an interim role since the Lankans made a group stage exit from the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies, the team has shown enough signs of a turnaround to prompt the board to go with the popular choice.

Only time can tell whether it all points towards a new dawn, but the early signs have been really encouraging. Soon after the World T20, they turned the tables on a virtually full strength India in a ODI series at home after 27 years, acquitted themselves creditably in England with a victory at the Old Trafford before losing the Test series 2-1, followed by a 2-0 sweep in the Test series against the Kiwis at home.

A remarkable show of self belief in their performance in the recent Tests have propelled the Lankans to third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle behind India and Australia, giving them an outside chance of making the final next year for the first time.