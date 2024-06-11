Sangram Singh becomes first Indian male wrestler to enter world of MMA

In an unprecedented move in the Indian wrestling world, former Commonwealth heavyweight champion Sangram Singh is all set to make his entry into the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

With this move, he became only the 1st male wrestler to embrace MMA and only the second Indian who will compete as an MMA fighter.

With an illustrious career in wrestling that spans almost 25 years in India, Sangram is equipped for his move as an MMA fighter, a style that fundamentally includes the skills that wrestlers have.

"MMA is the future, its growing popularity in the last few years speaks for itself. India has one of the highest viewership for the sport and I hope that the fans of the sport can support me in the same manner. Wrestling has given me so much including the love from the people of my country and I hope that they will continue to do the same in my new endeavor. It is my honour to represent India on the MMA world stage and hopefully inspire the next generation of athletes that want to pursue a career as an MMA fighter," said Sangram on his transition as an MMA fighter.