Sania Mirza holds court on motherhood, handling failures in sport

The world of professional tennis may have seen many a supermom, but it takes a lot more than that to be a Sania Mirza in India. Her autobiography, published in 2016 was aptly titled Ace against Odds may have summed up the essence of her journey – but there have been quite a few unwritten chapters since then.

Be it her divorce with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik (made public in end-January), which left her mercilessly trolled on social media or the comeback after the birth of her son Izhaan in 2018 – the strength of character she has shown in the face of these challenges has been exemplary. While only time can tell if Indian tennis can produce another freak success story like the girl from Hyderabad, but it’s difficult to see another Sania coming through.

Having called time on her career last year, the 37-year-old now sees herself as a role model for all those mothers who want to give themselves a second chance to live for themselves as well. ‘’The perception in the society where we come from is that your personal life kind of ends after becoming a mother. However, if I have inspired even one mother in order to live for herself then I will be extremely happy,’’ remarked the former world No.1 doubles player.

A cynosure of all eyes along with world champion and Olympic medal hopeful boxer Nikhat Zareen at a panel discussion of the Revsportz Trailblazers 2.0 conclave, Sania held court on motherhood and how difficult it was to whip herself back into shape – playing her fourth Olympics in Tokyo and be on the Tour again with Izhaan in tow.