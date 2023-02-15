Sania Mirza to mentor RCB in WPL

On the appointment of Mirza as mentor, Rajesh V Menon, head and vice president of RCB said, "We are glad and honoured to welcome Sania Mirza as mentor of the RCB women's team. She is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career.



"Sania is someone our young generation looks up to and she can motivate, encourage our team as she herself has been an uber competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure at various situations at the highest level of sports."



RCB has build a strong team, acquiring 18 players, including some big names of women's cricket like Smriti Mandhana, Australia's Ellyse Perry and medium pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with India under-19-star Richa Ghosh, during the WPL auction on Monday in Mumbai.