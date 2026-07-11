Sarvesh makes history as first Indian high jumper on Diamond League podium

National record holder Sarvesh Kushare created history on Friday, 10 July by becoming the first Indian high jumper to finish on the podium at a Diamond League meet, securing third place on his debut in Monaco.

The 31-year-old cleared 2.26 metres in a high-quality field to claim the bronze, just two weeks after setting a new national record of 2.31m while winning gold at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar.

With the result, Kushare became only the fourth Indian athlete to record a top-three finish at a Diamond League event, joining javelin star Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and former discus thrower Vikas Gowda.

Kushare finished ahead of several decorated names, including Qatar's three-time world champion and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Mutaz Essa Barshim, who was joint eighth with 2.20m, and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi and American JuVaughn Harrison, the 2023 World Championships silver medallist, who were joint fourth.

Ukraine's world indoor champion and current world leader Oleh Doroshchuk won the event with a clearance of 2.32m, while Great Britain's Jack Kimani finished second after clearing 2.30m. Doroshchuk cleared the winning height on his first attempt, while Kimani failed in all three attempts at 2.32m.

Kushare, who is set to meet Kimani again at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this month, enjoyed a smoother outing at 2.16m, clearing the height comfortably while the Briton needed all three attempts.