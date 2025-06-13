Sathiyan happy to play the big brother’s role in Indian table tennis

The air of optimism in Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, the mascot of men’s table tennis in India after the exit of Sharath Kamal, about country’s prospects in the sport can be infectious. While he leads his franchise Dabang Delhi TTC’s campaign with gusto at the home stretch of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) in Ahmedabad, the erstwhile world No.24 is buoyant about India’s chances in the Asian Games next year as well as Los Angeles 2028.

‘’We don’t go just to participate in the multi-discipline events anymore,’’ remarked Sathiyan. ‘’There is a sense of self belief among both men and women’s teams as you can make out from the last Asian Games and the manner in which we qualified for the Paris Olympics. I am hugely optimistic of a few major breakthroughs in the next few years,’’ said the multiple medallist in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Speaking to National Herald in an exclusive chat over phone, Sathi, as he is nicknamed among teammates and fans said: ‘’The next pit stop for us is the Asian Games, where the girls proved last time that the Chinese were beatable on their way to securing a bronze. The big goal of course is Los Angeles 2028 where the format has been changed to the mixed team event and I think I have enough fire left in me to give it a go.’’