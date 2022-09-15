SC modifies BCCI's constitution, office bearers can serve continuously for 12 years in State & BCCI

The bench said that an office bearer can serve on a particular post for two consecutive terms, both at the BCCI and the State Association level, after which he would have to serve three years cooling-off period.



"The purpose of the cooling-off period is not to create undesirable monopolies", the bench said.



The top court's order came on the Board's plea seeking to amend its constitution concerning the tenure of its office bearers including its President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah by doing away with the mandatory cooling-off period between tenures of office bearers across state cricket associations and the BCCI.