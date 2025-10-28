Scars of Ganguly-Chappell feud resurface after Chris Broad’s charges

Remember the infamous feud between Sourav Ganguly and Greg Chappell which had a major domino effect in Indian cricket? The former Indian head coach got down to fishing in troubled waters again when he supported a sensational claim by former ICC match referee Chris Broad that he was pressurised by the world governing body to be ‘lenient’ towards then-India captain Ganguly for slow over-rate offences.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Broad — a former England opener who officiated several India games across formats during a long period between 2003 and 2024 — dropped the bombshell that he was once instructed on the phone during a match not to fine India despite a slow over rate. He didn’t identify the exact match but all pointers led to a possible ODI series in 2005.

“India were three, four overs down at the end of a game so it constituted a fine,” Broad said. “I got a phone call saying, ‘Be lenient, find some time because it’s India’. And it’s like, right, OK. So we had to find some time, brought it down below the threshold.

‘’India got all the money and have now taken over the ICC so in many ways. I’m pleased I’m not around because it's a much more political position now than it ever has been,’’ said the father of Stuart Broad in an interview which has created major ripples in English and Australian media.