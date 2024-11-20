‘A career most won’t dare to dream of’: Serena Williams’ choked-up tribute to Rafa

Former American tennis star Serena Williams has paid tribute to Rafael Nadal with a touching video after the 22-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis.

A 92-time tour-level champion, Nadal — who once spent 209 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings — wrapped up his glittering two-decade-long tennis career with a loss in his country's Davis Cup quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands. He retires as second in the men's standings for most Grand Slam titles, with 22 majors, of which a record 14 he won on the clay court of Roland Garros.

Serena, who herself is a 23-time Grand Slam winner, posted a video on Instagram in which she wears a Nadal t-shirt and his signature headband to say farewell to the Spanish great.

She captioned the video: ‘@rafaelnadal Congratulations on a career that most [won’t] dare to dream of. I feel so fortunate to have been able to play when you were playing and being Great. You inspired me to be better, to play harder, for fight, to never give up, and to win more. No excuses, just play the sport. Your legacy will never die. Wow to see your career from the beginning to today was an honor[,] Champ! Long live Rafa!‘