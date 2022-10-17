Shami sizzles in four-wicket over as India edge out Australia in warm-up

On Shami's match-winning effort, he said: "He is coming back after a long time, so we wanted to give him an over. Wanted to give him a challenge and let him bowl the final over, and you saw what he did."



Earlier, the Indian batters enjoyed the pace and bounce of the wicket, especially Rahul who scored the bulk of the runs in the powerplay, taking his team to 69 for no loss.



Rohit (15 off 14) was a mere spectator at the other end as Rahul came up with one classy hit after another.



During a 78-run stand between the openers, Rohit hardly got to bat and could open his account only in the fifth over.



Rahul, whose strike rate has been questioned in the past, looked like he was back to his best after coming back from an injury lay off.



His innings comprised delightful cover drivers off the pacers while his standout shots were the two sixes off Cummins, one was a crisp pull while the other was a whip off a good length ball, which sailed over deep midwicket.



Barring Hardik Pandya (2), who was outdone by a slower ball from Kane Richardson, all the Indian batters got to spend some valuable time in the middle.



The bigger boundaries in Australia are already making an impact with Kohli (19 off 13), Dinesh Karthik (20 off 14), Rohit and Rahul getting caught in the deep.



Karthik walked across the stumps to dispatch Kane Richardson over deep mid-wicket but was caught by Glenn Maxwell just inside the boundary ropes. It would have been a six at a ground in India.



Kohli was bounced out by Mitchell Starc to be caught at fine leg while Rohit's slog sweep landed in the safe hands of Maxwell.



After a high-quality knock, Rahul could not give a long hop from Maxwell due punishment and was caught at deep midwicket.



With the start India got, they should have reached 200 but could not do so.



There was also another fine knock from Suryakumar, who had also scored a fifty against Western Australia in Perth. He and Rahul also got the taste of the extra bounce as they both were hit on the helmet.