Shivam Dube: The answer to team India’s search for a back-up to Hardik Pandya?

Shivam Dube, the Hulk in team India for the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, must be enjoying the sudden buzz around him. The back-to-back blistering half-centuries in Mohali and Indore, not so speak of his seam-up pace bowling which provided the odd breakthrough, has prompted talk if he can be the plan B for a seaming allrounder’s spot, in light of Hardik Pandya’s fickle fitness.

A presumptuous idea, one may say, but the fact remains that the only name with similar skill sets which comes up in Pandya’s absence is that of Shardul Thakur, who is no longer the force he was a few seasons ago. A Mumbai player like Thakur, Dube was fast-tracked into white-ball cricket five years ago in 2019, with the cricket media jumping to the conclusion that there were shades of Yuvraj Singh in him because of the enormous power and lovely bat swing he wielded in hitting those long sixes.

However, he couldn’t exactly set the house on fire in the limited opportunities he received, and was an off-and-on success for Royal Challengers Bangalore, only to move out of national reckoning soon. After spending a year with Rajasthan Royals, where he was not sure about his batting position, Dube was drafted in by M.S. Dhoni & co. in 2022, and the past two seasons with Chennai Super Kings have brought him back to the limelight. The thala decided to experiment with Dube higher up the order at no. 4, a move which yielded rich dividends.