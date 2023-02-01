Shubman Gill struck his maiden ton in T20 International
Gill remained not out on 126 off 63 balls from which he hit 12 fours and seven sixes at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
He aided in setting a target of 235 runs. Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi hit 44 runs off 22 balls, including four fours and three sixes.
New Zealand has lost four wickets so far in the chase of 235 runs.
