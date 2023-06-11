WTC Final: Shubman Gill tweets controversial catch that may cost India dear

"Cheat! Cheat! Cheat" went the chant from the Indian supporters in the stands on Saturday, 10 July, directed at Cameron Green of Australia, after the strapping all-rounder's dive to dismiss opener Shubman Gill.

It was just time for the tea break when Scott Boland got his ball to bounce a tad extra. Straight from his shoulder to Gill's blade it went, and towards Green, positioned at gully.

It certainly looked iffy to the naked eye, and one might argue that, once upon a time, when it was still the 'gentleman's game', the Australian skipper himself would have asked his opponent to stay, giving him the benefit of doubt. Current Aussie captain Pat Cummins seemed in no hurry to do so.