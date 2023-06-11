WTC Final: Shubman Gill tweets controversial catch that may cost India dear
Did Cameron Green cheat, or is it a trick of the eye—or rather, camera? Either way, it was a demoralising moment for India on the last day, vs Australia
"Cheat! Cheat! Cheat" went the chant from the Indian supporters in the stands on Saturday, 10 July, directed at Cameron Green of Australia, after the strapping all-rounder's dive to dismiss opener Shubman Gill.
It was just time for the tea break when Scott Boland got his ball to bounce a tad extra. Straight from his shoulder to Gill's blade it went, and towards Green, positioned at gully.
It certainly looked iffy to the naked eye, and one might argue that, once upon a time, when it was still the 'gentleman's game', the Australian skipper himself would have asked his opponent to stay, giving him the benefit of doubt. Current Aussie captain Pat Cummins seemed in no hurry to do so.
As tea was finally called, dejected Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen having a chat with the on-field umpires while trudging back to pavilion.
Later, Gill himself tweeted a screen grab of the much-reviewed 'catch', where there is certainly a deep round shadow below Green's fingers... But we'll let you judge for yourself — see below!
Gill had scored just 18 in an opening stand of 41, and was looking in good rhythm.
