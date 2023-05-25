Sindhu, Prannoy enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters with contrasting wins over their respective rivals in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

While double Olympic medallist and sixth seed Sindhu disposed of Aya Ohori of Japan in straight games in women's singles, Prannoy had to dig deep to get the better of Shi Feng Li of China in a tough three-game men's singles contest.

Taking the court first, world No. 13 Sindhu extended her domination over Ohori, ranked 28th, taking just 40 minutes to beat the Japanese 21-16, 21-11 in the round of 16.