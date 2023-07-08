Sindhu, Sen enter semifinals of Canada Open

Commonwealth Games champions PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen notched up contrasting wins to advance to the semifinals of the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Calgary.

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, stamped her authority over Fang Jie to register her first victory in four meetings against her opponent with a dominating 21-13 21-7 margin in the women's singles quarterfinals late on Friday night.

Later, Sen staved off a spirited fight from German qualifier Julien Carraggi 21-8 17-21 21-10 in the men's singles quarterfinal.

Sindhu will now face world number one Japan's Yamaguchi and Sen is pitted against fourth seeded Japanese Kenta Nishimoto.