Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa draws with Lagrave; Gukesh survives Duda

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa played out an easy and quick draw with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave while World champion D Gukesh survived anxious moments before splitting the point with Duda Jan-Krzysztof in the fifth round of the Sinquefield cup here.

On a day when all the five games were drawn, Fabiano Caruana of the United States maintained his sole lead on 3.5 points after signing peace with compatriot Wesley So.

In other games, US’ Samuel Sevian continued with his solid performance and drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan while compatriot Levon Aronian drew with Frenchman Alireza Firouzja.

Post the halfway stage in this nine rounds event, which is a part of the Grand chess tour, Caruana is followed by Praggnanandhaa and

Aronian and a pack of five players — Gukesh, Firouzja, Wesley, Sevian and Vachier-Lagrave — share the fourth spot with 2.5 points apiece.

Not far behind is Duda on two points and still at the bottom is Abdusattorov on one point.