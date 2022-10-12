Siraj, Shami, Shardul set to join India squad in Australia for T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, former South African pace bowler Dale Steyn has likened charismatic middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav's emergence to AB de Villiers, one of the most successful Proteas batter, adding that the Indian's red-hot form will be crucial to the 2007 T20 World Cup champion's success in the upcoming edition of the tournament in Australia.



Suryakumar has been in blazing form, with his success with the bat in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia and South Africa pivotal to the hosts winning both the high-stakes fixtures.



"He's (Suryakumar) the kind of player that likes to use the pace of the ball. He likes to get in behind the square. In places like Perth, Melbourne, all of these grounds, there is a little bit of extra pace on it. So, you can use the pace, you can hit on fine leg, behind and all along the carpet. And he's also really good when standing still and getting off the back foot. He has played some amazing back-foot cover drives and some beautiful cover drives off the front foot too," opined Steyn on Star Sports show Cricket Live.