Sourav Ganguly enters motorsport as owner of Kolkata-based franchise
Kolkata Royal Tigers Racing team to be in the fray for eight-team Indian Racing League
Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and Dada to the cricket fraternity, is set to explore an unchartered territory as an owner of a motor racing team from the third edition of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) to be held from August to November 2024. His team, to be called the Kolkata Royal Tigers racing team, will be a part of the Indian Racing League (IRL) which forms a key part of the festival.
The eight city-based teams in the fray are from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi and Ahmedabad. The only Indian cricketer to have made a foray into the world of speed is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who owned the franchise of a bike racing team called Mahi Racing Team India during his playing days.
Speaking about owning a racing team, Ganguly said: ‘’I am truly excited to embark on this journey with the Kolkata team in the Indian Racing Festival. Motorsports has always been a passion of mine while this opportunity not only allows me to contribute to the growth of motorsport in Kolkata but also aligns with my belief in fostering a culture of excellence and sportsmanship.
‘’Together with the Kolkata Royal Tigers, we aim to build a strong legacy in the Indian Racing Festival and inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts, making the Kolkata Royal Tigers a formidable force in the Festival,’’ he said in a press release.
Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of event promoters Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), said: ‘’Ganguly’s influence is set to inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts across India, igniting passion and driving young athletes towards greatness. Additionally, his association is expected to significantly enhance awareness of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) among a broader audience, further solidifying its position as a premier motorsport event in India.’’
The Indian Racing Festival, a motorsport event designed to captivate the growing young motorsport fan base in the country, will comprise the Indian Racing League and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC). Being held under the aegis of FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India), the IRL is the country’s only four-wheel racing league and claims to be the first gender-neutral racing championship series, promoting inclusivity and competitive spirit.
