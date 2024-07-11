Sourav Ganguly enters motorsport as owner of Kolkata-based franchise

Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and Dada to the cricket fraternity, is set to explore an unchartered territory as an owner of a motor racing team from the third edition of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) to be held from August to November 2024. His team, to be called the Kolkata Royal Tigers racing team, will be a part of the Indian Racing League (IRL) which forms a key part of the festival.

The eight city-based teams in the fray are from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi and Ahmedabad. The only Indian cricketer to have made a foray into the world of speed is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who owned the franchise of a bike racing team called Mahi Racing Team India during his playing days.

Speaking about owning a racing team, Ganguly said: ‘’I am truly excited to embark on this journey with the Kolkata team in the Indian Racing Festival. Motorsports has always been a passion of mine while this opportunity not only allows me to contribute to the growth of motorsport in Kolkata but also aligns with my belief in fostering a culture of excellence and sportsmanship.