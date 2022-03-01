South Africa inflict huge defeat on New Zealand; level Test series

South Africa levelled the two-Test series against New Zealand, snaring the remaining six wickets on the final day at Hagley Oval here to crush the hosts by 198 runs on Tuesday.



The Blackcaps showed some fight with the bat at times, but finally had too much to do as Keshav Maharaj (3/75) picked up the final New Zealand wicket early in the final session to ensure victory. New Zealand were bowled out for 227.



It means the two-Test series ends up tied at 1-1, following the hosts' resounding victory by an innings and 276 runs in the opening Test at the same venue last month.



The win sees the Proteas earn valuable points in the ICC World Test Championship standings, although they remain in fourth place with 60 per cent of possible points.