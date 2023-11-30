South Africa tour: India name three captains for three formats as 'big two' skip white-ball leg

The Indian squad for the demanding tour of South Africa in December-January will, in a first, see different captains for three formats, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) giving a break to the big two — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — from the white-ball leg of the tour. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team in three T20Is, KL Rahul in the ODIs that follow, while Rohit will be back at the helm for the two Tests.

Apart from Virat and Rohit, attacking lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah is another big name who will not be part of the white-ball formats, with an eye on his workload. He will join the squad for the two-match Test series starting 26 December.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammed Shami's availability for the two-match Test series is subject to fitness. "Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness," said BCCI.

That apart, the Test squad sends out a clear signal that the selectors are looking beyond senior pros Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane as both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer — who acquitted themselves extremely well on coming back from injuries in the recent 50-over World Cup — are back in the team.