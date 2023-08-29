Spain's football federation asks chief Rubiales to resign over World Cup kiss

Spain's football federation has finally asked Luis Rubiales to resign as president on Monday night, 28 August, after he forcibly kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the celebration of the team's Women's World Cup victory.

The regional presidents of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) held a second emergency meeting after Rubiales repeatedly refused to step down in recent days, sparking national and international outrage.

'After recent events and the unacceptable behaviour that has seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF,' the football federation said in a statement.