Sports Icons as Rebels: Iranian Footballers' Act of Courage in Qatar

Protests at sporting events are, however, not new. Even Olympic Games have not been immune and Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter was changed as recently as in 2021 to allow for token protests ‘before the event’. The rule had laid down that ‘no kind of demonstration or political, religious and racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas’.

In 1906, however, Peter O’Connor, an Irish track and field athlete representing Great Britain, protested by climbing up the flag pole and displaying the Irish flag instead—a decade before the Irish War of Independence would lead to the creation of Ireland as a free state.

Since then there have been several instances of athletes speaking out on public issues like human rights violations, against war, police brutality, racism and climate change. Some have been lucky to get away with little or no consequence. Others have been less lucky. Baseball player Carlos Delgado refused to sing ‘God bless America’ as he didn’t endorse the US government’s deployment of the Army in Iraq and was roundly condemned by ‘partisans and patriots’.

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) movement in 2020 after the brutal murder of George Floyd—mobilised some of the biggest sporting icons—from seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton to NBA legend LeBron James to tennis star Naomi Osaka rallying to support the cause.

***

The history of American sports, in particular, is replete with crusaders against racism. Muhammad Ali stood out for the political position he took way back in 1967. Ali, drafted by the US military, refused to answer to his name or take the oath. This led to his arrest and conviction.

The 1936 Olympic Games were awarded to Berlin in 1931, before the Nazis took power in Germany. Once under Nazi control, however, the Olympics were presented as an explicit statement of Nazi racial supremacy. Efforts to pressurise Germany not to discriminate against Jewish athletes or to force the IOC to move the Games elsewhere or convince American athletes to boycott the Games did not quite succeed.

The 1980 Olympics in Moscow, the first awarded to a Communist country, was boycotted by 65 countries, partly due to US initiative to protest Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. Others like Great Britain, France and Australia sent athletes but protested by boycotting the opening ceremonies or competing under a flag other than their national flag.

The Soviets retaliated four years later by organising an Eastern Bloc boycott of the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

Sports is meant to unite but it increasingly seems impossible not to mix sports and politics (India refuses to play in Pakistan). It is all the more courageous for individual athletes to swim against the tide and invite reprisals from the state.