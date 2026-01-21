Sports Ministry asks SAI to frame SOP to avoid repeat of India Open lapses

Mindful of the heightened international scrutiny facing India as it pursues an ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, the Sports Ministry has asked SAI (Sports Authority of India) to draw up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent a repeat of the organisational lapses that marred the recent India Open badminton tournament in the national capital.

Issues such as bird droppings on the field of play, a monkey entering the spectators’ stands, and unhygienic conditions in training facilities and public utilities had drawn criticism from players and officials, denting the image of the tournament. The India Open was held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, one of the five stadia in Delhi maintained by SAI.

A senior government source said the ministry wants to be involved at the planning stage of major sporting events to ensure accountability. “As much as we would like National Sports Federations to have freedom in conducting events, the fact is when something goes wrong, it is the Sports Ministry that is answerable in the public eye. It is only fair that the ministry is involved from the planning stage itself,” the source told PTI.

According to the source, the proposed SOP will lay down clear guidelines to ensure that all sporting events hosted in India are planned with “zero scope of athlete discomfort”, particularly for international participants. “Through this mechanism, the ministry will keep a tab on preparations,” the source said.

The criticism surrounding the India Open gained further traction after international players, including Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt, publicly highlighted the discomfort they faced at the venue. Some players also demanded better facilities for the World Championships, scheduled to be held at the same stadium in August.