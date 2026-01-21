Sports Ministry asks SAI to frame SOP to avoid repeat of India Open lapses
Move comes amid international scrutiny as India eyes 2036 Olympics; focus on venue hygiene, security and athlete comfort
Mindful of the heightened international scrutiny facing India as it pursues an ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, the Sports Ministry has asked SAI (Sports Authority of India) to draw up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent a repeat of the organisational lapses that marred the recent India Open badminton tournament in the national capital.
Issues such as bird droppings on the field of play, a monkey entering the spectators’ stands, and unhygienic conditions in training facilities and public utilities had drawn criticism from players and officials, denting the image of the tournament. The India Open was held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, one of the five stadia in Delhi maintained by SAI.
A senior government source said the ministry wants to be involved at the planning stage of major sporting events to ensure accountability. “As much as we would like National Sports Federations to have freedom in conducting events, the fact is when something goes wrong, it is the Sports Ministry that is answerable in the public eye. It is only fair that the ministry is involved from the planning stage itself,” the source told PTI.
According to the source, the proposed SOP will lay down clear guidelines to ensure that all sporting events hosted in India are planned with “zero scope of athlete discomfort”, particularly for international participants. “Through this mechanism, the ministry will keep a tab on preparations,” the source said.
The criticism surrounding the India Open gained further traction after international players, including Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt, publicly highlighted the discomfort they faced at the venue. Some players also demanded better facilities for the World Championships, scheduled to be held at the same stadium in August.
Traditionally, the ministry’s role in sporting events has largely been limited to providing financial assistance. However, officials said that approach is set to change given the stakes involved in India’s Olympic aspirations. “We cannot afford to be reactive. We cannot wait for things to unravel and then step in. An SOP will be handy in overseeing things from the preparatory stage itself,” the source said.
While a timeline for finalising the SOP has not been specified, officials indicated it is unlikely to take more than a few weeks. The decision followed a recent meeting between Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior SAI officials, during which explanations were sought for the shortcomings witnessed at the India Open.
Officials described the lapses as having triggered a “perception crisis” for India in what is being seen as a potentially “make-or-break year” for the country’s 2036 Olympic bid.
The next major international event in India will be the Asian Shooting Championship (rifle and pistol), scheduled from 2 February to 14 February at the Karni Singh Ranges in Delhi, another venue under SAI’s care. “The aim is to ensure that universal standards are met. The SOP will focus on venue cleanliness and security, accessibility, and maintenance of utilities so that neither athletes nor fans have any unpleasant experience,” the source said.
SAI faced sustained criticism over the conditions at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, which also serves as a key training base for gymnasts and regularly hosts national boxing camps.
Officials said India must be prepared for global scrutiny if it intends to host marquee events. “That is a natural consequence of ambition. It is for us to show our preparedness and not expect others to adjust,” the source said, adding that the ministry’s role would be more pronounced in the future.
India is also scheduled to host the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad in April and a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet in Bhubaneswar in August. Ahmedabad, which is positioning itself as a potential hub for the 2036 Olympics, is also set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
