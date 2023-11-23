SKY leads charge as India edge out Australia in nail-biting T20 thriller
A magnificent century by Josh Inglis goes in vain as India win first of five T20 internationals at Visakhapatnam in the ongoing India-Australia T20 series
Captain Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) led from the front with a blazing 80 off 42 deliveries (including nine fours and four sixes) and Rinku Singh finished things off in style as India edged past Australia in a nail-biting, last-ball finish to win the first of five T20 internationals at Visakhapatnam in the ongoing series between the two nations. India-origin leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha (2/47) picked up two wickets for Australia.
With Australia batting first after SKY won the toss, Josh Inglis smashed a 50-ball 110 to propel his team to a score of 208/3. Both Australia and India rested a number of their World Cup winners, but Steve Smith opened the batting for Australia and got off to a flying start. His scoring was eventually curtailed while opening partner Matthew Short fell to Ravi Bishnoi, but Inglis took the game by its horns and blasted a 50 off just 29 balls with Smith holding up the other end.
The pair eventually scored 130 runs off a mere 66 balls for the second wicket, with Smith contributing just 36 off 23. Smith eventually fell on 52 off 41 and Inglis then crossed his century in just 47 balls, equalling Aaron Finch's record for the fastest T20I century by an Australian.
India got off to a shaky start, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad early, but came roaring back thanks to SKY and Ishan Kishan, the pair putting up 112 runs off just 60 balls for the third wicket. Kishan fell for 58 off 39, but SKY raced on, eventually falling to an outstanding Aaron Hardie catch.
Tilak Varma fell after a quickfire 12, which was the cue for Rinku Singh to get off to a flyer, and eventually decide matters with a last-ball six which was declared a no ball, just to add to the drama.
Aiming to bounce back after their defeat in the recent ICC World Cup final, India have got off to a promising start.
Brief scores
Australia: 208 for 3 in 20 overs (Josh Inglis 110, Steve Smith 52; Prasidh Krishna 1/50)
India: 209 for 8 in 20 overs (Surya Kumar Yadav 80, Ishan Kishan 58; Tanveer Sangha 2/47)