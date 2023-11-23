SKY leads charge as India edge out Australia in nail-biting T20 thriller

Captain Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) led from the front with a blazing 80 off 42 deliveries (including nine fours and four sixes) and Rinku Singh finished things off in style as India edged past Australia in a nail-biting, last-ball finish to win the first of five T20 internationals at Visakhapatnam in the ongoing series between the two nations. India-origin leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha (2/47) picked up two wickets for Australia.

With Australia batting first after SKY won the toss, Josh Inglis smashed a 50-ball 110 to propel his team to a score of 208/3. Both Australia and India rested a number of their World Cup winners, but Steve Smith opened the batting for Australia and got off to a flying start. His scoring was eventually curtailed while opening partner Matthew Short fell to Ravi Bishnoi, but Inglis took the game by its horns and blasted a 50 off just 29 balls with Smith holding up the other end.