T20 World Cup: Australia squad resembles a hospital ward in Colombo

The Australia camp, in Colombo for the T20 World Cup, resembles a mini-hospital ward right now. The situation is so desperate for the 2021 champions that they were left with just 12 players to choose from for their opening game against Ireland on Wednesday, 11 February, and matters show no signs of improving ahead of the next tie against Zimbabwe on Friday.

The latest to join the list of casualties is captain Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out of the first game barely 15 minutes before the toss owing to "pain and discomfort" in the groin, prompting Travis Head to step in to lead the side. Marsh suffered a blow to the groin during training earlier this week which led to testicular bleeding, forcing Cricket Australia to send an SOS to former skipper Steve Smith to join the squad.

‘’He [Marsh] is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement,’’ a CA statement said. ‘’Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice. Standby player Steven Smith will travel to Sri Lanka as cover to acclimatise and prepare, should he be required.’’