T20 World Cup: England-Scotland sporting rivalry spills on to Eden

The news of Zimbabwe stunning Australia by 23 runs in Colombo could not have been music to the ears of their arch rivals England in Kolkata. The T20 World Cup has, thanks to the unpredictability of the format, produced many an upset in the past, but Harry Brook’s men cannot really afford one as they face off against traditional sporting rivals Scotland in the afternoon game on Saturday, 14 February.

A clash on the cricket pitch is not exactly what the historic England-Scotland rivalry is known for. Its roots go back to football’s first official international in 1871, while a sitter in sports quizzes is often about the origin of the Calcutta Cup — awarded to the winners of the Rugby Union clash between the two nations in the Six Nations rugby. It's a strange coincidence that the latest edition of the bruising game is scheduled in Edinburgh later on Saturday.

Their nascent cricket rivalry is not a patch on that, but England are in no position to take their rivals lightly, given their position in Group C. The 2022 World T20 champions — with as many as five members of that squad on duty in this edition including winning captain Jos Buttler — have been vulnerable in both their outings so far. While they barely closed out Nepal by four runs, their embarrassing 30-run defeat against the West Indies on Thursday has pushed them down to third place in the group.