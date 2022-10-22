T20 World Cup gives India chance to change trend of not having won ICC trophies in last 9 years: Rohit Sharma

Come Sunday, and India will resume their quest to win an ICC trophy when they open their Super 12 campaign in the Men's T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With India having gone without winning a T20 World Cup after the triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007, captain Rohit Sharma believes that the showpiece event in Australia gives his side a chance to change the trend of being winless in ICC events in the last nine years.

"It's a challenge to not win an ICC trophy for nine long years, if I am not wrong. The last one we won was in 2013 (Champions Trophy). With the team like India, there are always a lot of expectations and are certainly disappointed with that (on not having the trophies in last nine years).