T20 World Cup: Hales, Buttler propel England to final clash against Pak with a 10-wicket thrashing of India

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler smashed mesmerizing fifties to thrash a listless India by ten wickets in the second semifinal of the Men's T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Hales hit 86 not out off 47 balls while Buttler smacked an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls to chase down 168/6 by India in style with four overs remaining.

With a dominating win, England will now face Pakistan in the final of the tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, 30 years after the two teams met in the 1992 ODI World Cup final at the very same venue.

India were off their lengths and did not offer any challenge to the opening pair of Hales and Buttler, who put them under pressure from the word go. Moreover, they were more than sloppy in the field, thus being comprehensively outplayed and hammered by England in all departments of the game.