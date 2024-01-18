T20 World Cup: Rinku, Shivam make a strong case; Big Two ready for final tilt

It’s a pity that a dead rubber in the third T20 International between India and Afghanistan produced the most intense competition in Bengaluru with a Super Super Over finish.

While the series served its purpose—providing enough clues for India in their quest for the right combination for the T20 World Cup ahead—it also served as a warning signal against taking the Afghans lightly in any white ball format.

The hottest topic of discussion, however, will be whether the two big guns, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, had done enough to show they were indispensable for the marquee ICC event in the US and West Indies in five months’ time.

It would be somewhat of a naive reaction to gape in awe at the captain’s century on Wednesday, 17 January, as he struck vintage form against an essentially mediocre attack, with the spinners hardly getting a purchase — not to speak of the short boundaries at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was the first decent crease time Rohit Sharma had after two ducks, actually, while Kohli failed to build on a start in the previous game and fell for a duck last night.

However, the idea was more to see how the two senior pros could fit the brief in this format (rather than just focusing on the runs tally), after the 14-month hiatus since India’s exit from the World T20 semi-final against England in November 2022. And there was enough buy-in from both stalwarts for the brand of cricket the team management want to play in the World Cup. Besides, Kohli’s role as a troubleshooter and facility for switching gears will continue to be critical in such a high-pressure event.