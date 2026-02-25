Super 8: Time for damage control as India must win big vs Zimbabwe

Three days after the humiliation at the hands of South Africa in Ahmedabad, the refrain from some TV pundits is that reigning champions India perhaps received a ‘shake-up’ in time. In reality, it was more than a shake-up as apart from putting a serious question mark on India's semi-final hopes, it was the manner in which the Proteas exposed that the Men in Blue were beatable after all in this format.

The air of invincibility that Suryakumar Yadav’s men had created around them with a winning streak in the bilaterals ever since the 2024 triumph (not to speak of the 12-match sequence across two T20 World Cups) on belters across India suddenly lies exposed — and it will not escape the thinktanks of their rivals. While not all opponents may be technically as equipped as the South Africans, they have now found the mantra that slowing down the game against India’s top order can apply the brakes on them.

“You win 12 matches on the trot, there’s bound to be an off day. And I’m glad it has come early. It might just be the shake-up India needed,” former India international and head coach Ravi Shastri told the ICC website. “It might also make them rethink their strategy as to the composition of the side going ahead. They would have learned from that last experience that they’re not going to take things for granted because in this Super Eight if you lose one more (match), then you’re really putting yourself under serious pressure.”