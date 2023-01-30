Team India wins the U-19 women's T20 World Cup for the first time, BCCI announces 5 cr cash prize

India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England. The Shafali Verma-led squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle at a global event.

India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.

"Congratulations to Team India for winning the inaugural Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup for Cricket! These talented young girls put up outstanding performance. These champions are an inspiration for our youth, especially the girls. The historic win has made India proud," tweeted Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

"Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win... They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," tweeted PM Modi.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said women's cricket is on the upswing. "You did it! Congratulations to our young champions! May this be the beginning of many more victories for our budding players in their careers! Women's cricket is inspiring & on the upswing," he said.