Tejas Shirse shatters national 110m hurdles record, secures CWG qualifying mark

Indian hurdler Tejas Shirse produced a career-defining performance at the Indian Athletics Series 9 in Ludhiana on Saturday, breaking the national record in the men's 110m hurdles and comfortably achieving the Athletics Federation of India's qualification standard for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The 24-year-old clocked an impressive 13.27 seconds to better his previous national record of 13.41 seconds, which he had set in 2024. The timing also placed him well inside the Commonwealth Games qualification benchmark of 13.39 seconds, significantly strengthening his chances of earning a place in India's squad for the multi-sport event.

Competing in the B final, Shirse made a blistering start and established control of the race from the opening hurdles. Despite making contact with the final barrier, he maintained his rhythm and crossed the finish line well ahead of the field. Krishik M finished second in 13.55 seconds.

The performance marked a major improvement on Shirse's gold medal-winning run of 13.50 seconds at the Federation Cup in Ranchi last month and underlined his growing stature in Asian athletics. His latest effort places him among the continent's leading hurdlers this season.