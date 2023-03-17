Test cricket needs to be more engaging, ODI is becoming monotonous too: Tendulkar

ODI CRICKET GETTING MONOTONOUS



========================



With former India coach Ravi Shastri wanting ODI cricket to change with the times and be made a 40-over-a-side affair, Tendulkar agreed that the format was getting monotonous and suggested a way to make it entertaining.



"It's getting monotonous, without a doubt. There are two parts to it. One is the current format and the next which I feel that should be played.



"The current format, which has been there for a while now is two new balls (per innings). When you have two new balls, you have kind of eliminated reverse swing. Even though, we are in the 40th over of the game, it's just the 20th over of that ball. And the ball only starts reversing around the 30th over. That element is missing today because of two new balls. The current format, I feel, is heavy on bowlers."



Right now, the game is becoming too predictable. From the 15th to the 40th over its losing its momentum. It's getting boring.



He opined, that while there was no harm in retaining the 50-over format, teams should alternate between batting and bowling after every 25 overs, as that will give the opponents level-playing ground and take toss, dew factor and other conditions out of the equation.



"So, both teams bowl in the first and the second half. Commercially too it more viable as there will be three innings breaks instead of two."