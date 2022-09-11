The Real 'Power Play in Sports

Bhaichung Bhutia is easily India’s best-known footballer, past or present. For his adoring fans in India, and possibly even those less enamoured with him, it would have felt right—and looked good—if he led the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the body that controls football in the country.

But it was not to be. Bhutia recently lost the vote for AIFF president, polling just one vote against former Indian goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, who got all the remaining 33 votes. If you don’t know Chaubey, we are not surprised, but in his current avatar, he is a BJP leader in West Bengal.

Bhutia, who in electoral parlance would have forfeited his deposit with the 33-1 rout, was sulking even 24 hours after the result was announced. “I was shocked because I didn’t expect the political interference (in AIFF elections) would be of this level. This was to elect the AIFF president, and I wanted to contribute with sincerity,” Bhutia, a former captain of the national side, said in an interview.

By all accounts, it wasn’t quite a level-playing field for him. “If they (his opponents) were so confident of their victory, why did a powerful Union minister come to the hotel (where the voters were staying) at 9 pm (on September 1) and stayed back till 2 am in the morning of election day (Friday, Sept 2) and take all of them to a particular floor of the hotel,’’ he wondered aloud.

The minister concerned, according to members of Bhutia camp, was Kiren Rijiju, Union minister for law and justice who was formerly MoS, Sports—but Bhutia stopped short of taking names.