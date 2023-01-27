This is what Ricky Ponting has to say about Suryakumar Yadav

"Someone said during the IPL this year (to be held in 2023) there are going to be guys who are going to try and do exactly the same as what Surya's doing, and that's going to be great for the game," added Ponting.



With India's three T20Is against New Zealand starting from Friday in Ranchi, Suryakumar is now within striking distance of the record of 915 points set by England left-hander Dawid Malan in November 2020.



Ponting signed off by saying that the current time is the fittest he has ever seen of Suryakumar. "I didn't think he'd get to the level he's got to, to be quite honest. He's worked as hard as he has - you can probably tell by his body shape."



"He's probably fitter than he's ever been, being around the Indian set-up with the likes of (Virat) Kohli and Shreyas Iyer and these guys, who are exceptionally fit young guys. To have those guys leading the way for him, he's turned into an incredibly good player."