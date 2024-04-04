Thomas Cup: Satwik-Chirag duo part of full strength squad to defend crown

The onus will be on the likes of H.S. Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag duo to defend the prestigious Thomas Cup crown as India named a strong squad for upcoming BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2024. Indian men had created history in the 2022 edition when they defeated formidable Indonesia 3-0 in the final to clinch their first-ever crown.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced both men and women’s teams for the marquee team events to be played in Chengdu, China from 27 April to 5 May. PV Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist, have opted out of the Uber Cup to focus on her preparations for Paris Olympics.

A 10-member team for Thomas Cup will have five singles players with Kiran George joining Prannoy, Lakshya, Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat while Sai Pratheek will be the back-up doubles player to the two first-choice combinations, namely World No. 1 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila.

With most of the top players going through a tough Paris Olympic qualification phase in the run up to Thomas Cup 2024, the selectors felt that it was important to have an additional singles player in the squad.